Is Domantas Sabonis Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Clippers)
The Sacramento Kings won't have center Domantas Sabonis on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, and it appears he'll miss more than just this game.
Sabonis has already missed the last three games for the Kings, who are fighting for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, after injuring his hamstring against the Houston Rockets.
With Sabonis out on Sunday, the Kings are underdogs on the road. In addition to Sabonis, the Kings are also down starting guard Malik Monk due to a toe injury.
Here's how I'd wager on the Kings in the prop market with both of these starters on the shelf.
Best Sacramento Kings Prop Bet vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 4.5 Assists (-145)
With Monk and Sabonis both out, the Kings are down their two best playmakers on offense.
So, DeMar DeRozan may be relied on more as a playmaker than he has been in previous games this season. DeRozan is averaging just 4.0 assists per game, but he has five or more in four of his last five games, including multiple games since Sabonis went down.
I expect him to have an even bigger playmaking load now that Monk is out too. He has five and seven dimes over the last two games without the lead guard in the lineup.
