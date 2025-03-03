Is Domantas Sabonis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Mavericks)
Sacramento Kings' big man, Domantas Sabonis, suffered a hamstring injury in his last game and has been ruled out for the Kings' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
Losing Sabonis is a massive blow for the Kings, as the big man is leading the NBA in rebounding for the third straight season (14.1 per game) while also putting up 19.5 points and 6.2 assists per night.
With the Kings aiming to hold on to a play-in tournament spot in the West- and taking on another play-in tournament team in Dallas- oddsmakers aren't exactly loving them on Monday. Sacramento is set as a slight favorite against a Dallas team that is down Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Caleb Martin.
Since Sabonis is out, someone is going to have to step up on the glass for the Kings. I have my eye one forward Keegan Murray as a potential prop bet target in this matchup.
Best Kings Prop Bet for Monday Night vs. Mavericks
Keegan Murray OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Murray in the prop market on Monday:
I love this matchup for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, as nearly every key big man has been ruled out on Monday.
Domantas Sabonis is out for the Kings, and Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are all out for Dallas. In addition to that, the Dallas Mavericks won’t have forward PJ Washington active tonight either.
So, Murray, who is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game, may be asked to carry a big load on the glass for the Kings against a small-ball Mavs lineup.
Murray has cleared 6.5 boards in two of the three games that he’s played without Sabonis this season, grabbing 12 rebounds in the last game that the star center missed. In addition to that, Dallas ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage over its last 10 games (only the San Antonio Spurs are worse).
