Is Domantas Sabonis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Kings)
Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for the third straight game on Friday night with a left hamstring strain.
Sabonis suffered the injury in a recent matchup with the Houston Rockets, and it appears that he is more week-to-week than day-to-day at this point. This season, the three-time All-Star is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 59.6 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3.
Despite the injury to Sabonis, the Kings are still favored at home against the San Antonio Spurs.
With Sabonis out, the Kings will likely turn to veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas at center. He started the last two games for the Kings and played over 31 minutes in the loss to Denver on Wednesday night.
In that game, Valanciunas played well, as he finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Best Kings Prop Bet vs. Spurs With Domantas Sabonis Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jonas Valanciunas OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
In three games without Sabonis (the Kings star went down early against Houston), Valanciunas has 14, nine and 13 rebounds.
Now, he’s taking on a San Antonio team that ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage in its last 10 games, a direct impact of the absence of Victor Wembanyama.
I expect Valanciunas to patrol the paint again on Friday, and he’s averaging 8.0 boards per game for the season despite playing mainly a bench role. He’s undervalued at this number tonight.
