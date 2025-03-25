Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Blazers)
Earlier this month, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell missed a pair of games due to a groin injury.
Now, he's been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers for left groin injury management. This seems more like a rest day for Mitchell, who has played in the Cavs' last five games.
Oddsmakers still have the Cavs -- the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference -- as the favorite in this game on the road. Cleveland has been elite against the spread as a road favorite, but the Blazers are 20-11 against the spread as home underdogs, so something has to give tonight.
Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome all should see expanded roles with Mitchell out tonight. Here's how to bet on one of those players in the prop market on Tuesday.
Best Cavs Prop Bet With Donovan Mitchell Out vs. Blazers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Darius Garland UNDER 22.5 Points (-120)
Even with Mitchell out, I’m fading Garland on Tuesday night.
The Cavs guard is averaging just 17.4 points per game in 14 games since the All-Star break while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from 3.
On top of that, he’s cleared 22.5 points just one time in that 14-game stretch. Garland should get a few more looks with Mitchell sidelined, but he’s scored 13, 30, and 20 points in three games without Mitchell since the break.
