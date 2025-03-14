Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Grizzlies)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to set a franchise record with their 16th straight win, but they are going to be without a key piece.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out with a groin injury for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies are one of the best home teams in the NBA, but even with Mitchell out, oddsmakers have set the Cavs as slight favorites in this game. Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3.
With Mitchell out, the Cavs will likely turn to their two best bench player - De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome - to help pick up the slack in this game.
Here's how I want to bet on one of them in the prop market.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies With Donovan Mitchell Out
- Ty Jerome OVER 19.5 Points and Assists (-105)
With Mitchell out this season Ty Jerome has gone off for the Cavs.
He’s cleared 19.5 points and assists in two of four games, putting up 31, 18, 10, and 32 points and assists. Against a Memphis team that loves to push the pace, Jerome should get plenty of chances to help the Cavs on the offensive end in an expanded role.
Jerome has picked up at least five assists in three of four games without Mitchell, making him a solid bet to go over that prop as well (4.5 dimes at DraftKings) on Friday.
