Is Donte DiVincenzo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Lakers)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
DiVincenzo, who has not played since Jan. 15 with a toe injury, practiced in full on Thursday for the Timberwolves, putting him in position to play in this matchup.
This season, DiVincenzo is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3.
Getting DiVincenzo back in action could be huge for a Minnesota team that may be down Anthony Edwards (questionable, calf) after he was in and out of the game towards the end of Monday night's upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Wolves are also expected to be without Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert in this matchup. Despite all of the injuries, the Wolves are just six-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for this matchup.
This story will be updated with DiVincenzo's official status on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
