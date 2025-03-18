Is Evan Mobley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Clippers)
Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right foot contusion.
Mobley missed the Cavs' loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday (which ended the team's 16-game winning streak), but he has appeared 59 games overall for the Cavs, averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.
Oddsmakers have the Cavs favored in this game, which could be a good sign for Mobley's chances of playing. So far this season, the Clippers have the best against the spread record of any team at home.
Here's a look at my favorite prop for Mobley in this matchup -- if he's able to play.
This story will be updated with Evan Mobley's official status for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Best Evan Mobley Prop Bet for Cavs vs. Clippers
- Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Mobley missed his last game with a foot injury, but if he returns tonight, he’s a steal at this number against the Clippers.
The one-time All-Star is averaging 18.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared 26.5 points and rebounds in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 boards per game over that stretch.
The Clippers are one of the better defenses in the league, but Mobley has taken a huge step on the offensive end this season, shooting 36.9 percent from 3 on 3.0 attempts per game while averaging 2.4 more points per game than any other season in his career.
