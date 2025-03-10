Is Fred VanVleet Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Rockets)
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has been out of the lineup recently due to an ankle injury, but it appears that the veteran has a chance to play on Monday night against the Orlando Magic.
VanVleet, who has played in one game since going down on Feb. 1, has been upgraded to questionable tonight.
This is a great sign for the Rockets, as they've struggled without the NBA champion guard this season, going 9-9 in the 18 games that he's missed. VanVleet did return for one game on March 1 against the Sacramento Kings, but he shot just 1-for-8 from the field in 35 minutes.
He was promptly ruled out for the Rockets' next game and has missed four in total since returning. Hopefully for Houston, this is a sign that VanVleet is nearing a return to the court.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Rockets as 4.5-point favorites at home on Monday. That could be a good sign for FVV's chances of playing, as Houston is down Amen Thompson and likely wouldn't be favored by a ton of points if both players sit out.
This story will be updated with Fred VanVleet's official status for Monday's game.
