Is Fred VanVleet Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Rockets)
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has missed the team's last 10 games with an ankle injury, and he was ruled out for Tuesday night's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
On the bright side for Rockets fans, VanVleet was originally listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup before he was ultimately ruled out. So, there is a chance that he could make his return to the lineup on Wednesday.
The Rockets are massive favorites against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, as DraftKings Sportsbook has bumped them up to 10-point favorites after opening as nine-point favorites late last night.
It seems that VanVleet has made some progress towards a return, but the Rockets have yet to release an injury report for Wednesday's contest since they are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
FVV is an extremely important player for the Rockets, as they've gone just 6-7 in the 13 games that he's missed. Houston still holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, but it has struggled over the 10-game stretch that VanVleet has been sidelined.
Overall, the former NBA champion is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with VanVleet's official status for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
