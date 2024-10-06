Is George Kittle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, listed as questionable on Sunday with a rib injury, is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Having Kittle in the lineup is a major boost to the San Francisco offense, as it lost without him in Week 3, but returned with a win in Week 4 with Kittle playing 94 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
A vital blocker in the run game and pass catcher in the passing game, Kittle is going to be counted on by quarterback Brock Purdy, especially since Christian McCaffrey is still sidelined for San Francisco.
Here’s a look at Kittle’s prop bets for this Week 5 matchup against an Arizona defense that has been one of the worst units in the NFL in 2024.
George Kittle Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. 49ers in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +125
Kittle has found the end zone in back-to-back games (Week 2 and Week 4), and he’s had a major role in this passing game so far in 2024.
Through three appearances, Kittle has 17 targets, 15 receptions, and 161 receiving yards to go with his two scores.
The star tight end has cleared this reception prop (3.5) in all three games while tallying 40, 76, and 45 receiving yards.
I love the OVER on Kittle’s receptions on Sunday against an Arizona defense that ranks 27th in the NFL in yards per play allowed so far in 2024.
Kittle has at least four catches in all three of his games this season, and he’s been targeted four or more times in each matchup, racking up eight targets in Week 2.
