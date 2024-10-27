Is George Kittle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. 49ers)
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to have star tight end George Kittle in action on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Kittle is listed as questionable against the Dallas Cowboys since he's dealing with a sprained foot, but it appears he’ll be able to give things a go.
That’s a huge lift for a San Francisco offense that is already without Brandon Aiyuk (out for the season), Jauan Jennings (ruled out), and Christian McCaffrey (still on injured reserve) in this Sunday Night Football matchup.
San Francisco is just 3-4 on the season, and it enters Sunday’s matchup as the last-place team in the NFC West – a shocking reality considering where it was expected to finish this season.
Kittle has been a bright spot for this offense, catching six passes for 92 yards last game and racking up 34 catches for 375 yards overall.
Here’s how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday night.
George Kittle Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +135
I love betting on Kittle to find the end zone this week.
So far this season, Kittle has five receiving touchdowns, picking up at least one score in four of his last five games. He didn’t score last week despite a 92-yard day, but there is a positive to take away from that matchup.
With Aiyuk getting hurt in that game and Deebo Samuel playing just four snaps due to an illness, Kittle was targeted seven times – his third-highest target share of the season.
Since Purdy looks Kittle’s way so often in the red zone, he’s worth a bet at plus money with San Francisco down some key receiving options on Sunday.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.