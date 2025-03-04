Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Hawks)
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday night's contest against the Atlanta Hawks due to a calf strain.
The calf strain kept the two-time league MVP out of the last six games for Milwaukee before the All-Star break, but he has not missed a game since. Antetokounmpo began on a minutes limit out of the All-Star break, but he has played over 30 minutes in four consecutive games.
With Bobby Portis suspended and Kyle Kuzma listed as doubtful, the Bucks will turn to Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to carry the load on offense against the Hawks tonight.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bucks favored by seven points in this matchup, a sign that Antetokounmpo will be able to play.
Still, the Hawks are 2-1 against the Bucks this season, so this won't be an easy matchup for Milwaukee to win.
Antetokounmpo has been terrific in the 2024-25 season, averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from 3. He should have a huge role on offense if the Bucks want to win this game and remain in the mix for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
