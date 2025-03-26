Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Nuggets)
The Milwaukee Bucks could be in trouble on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets and going forward for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks have ruled out star guard Damian Lillard indefinitely due to a blood clot, and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot sprain) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest.
As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Bucks as underdogs in this matchup even though Nikola Jokic is listed as doubtful for Denver.
Giannis missed time earlier this season with a calf injury, but he has not missed a single game since the All-Star break. If the star forward sits out, Kyle Kuzma would likely assume a major role in the Bucks offense on Wednesday.
Here's how I'd bet on Giannis is he's able to go against Denver tonight.
This story will be updated with Giannis' official status for Wednesday's game.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Nuggets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
With Lillard out, Giannis Antetokounmpo should have a massive role for the Bucks – if he’s able to suit up himself.
Giannis is averaging 30.2 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 30.5 points in back-to-back games. Giannis has four games (out of eight) where he’s cleared 30.5 points with Dame out this season.
