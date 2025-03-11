Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pacers)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as a probable on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers due to a calf strain.
Antetokounmpo missed time before the All-Star break with the calf injury, but he has not missed a game since.
Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as 3.5-point road favorites in this matchup, a sign that both Giannis and Damian Lillard (also probable) will be able to play in this matchup. Milwaukee is already 2-0 against the Pacers in the 2024-25 season.
This is a massive game for the Eastern Conference playoff race, as the Bucks have a one-game lead on the Pacers and Detroit Pistons for the No. 4 seed. With a win, Milwaukee would also win the season series against Indiana.
When it comes to playing the Pacers, Giannis has been elite over the last few seasons. So, here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market on Tuesday night.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
Over his last nine matchups with the Pacers dating back to March of 2023, Antetokounmpo has been dominant.
He’s averaging 37.9 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in nine games against them over that stretch, and the star forward already has a 37-point game against Indiana this season.
Overall, Giannis is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field, and he should be able to take advantage of a defense that is 20th in opponent points per game and 28th in points in the paint allowed per game this season.
Giannis has at least 30 points in seven of his last nine games against Indiana.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.