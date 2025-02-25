Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Rockets)
After missing the Milwaukee Bucks' final six games before the All-Star break, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned to action and led his team to three straight wins out of the break.
As a result, the Bucks are now the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday night's clash with the Houston Rockets.
Milwaukee has listed Antetokounmpo as probable for Tuesday's matchup due to his calf strain, a sign that he'll be good to go once again. Giannis played in a back-to-back after the break, so the Bucks are clearly confident that he's in a spot where he can play despite listing him on the injury report.
After having a 24-minute limit in his first two games back, Antetokounmpo played nearly 32 minutes in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. That makes him an intriguing player to bet on in the prop market if he continues to inch closer to his usual role in Doc Rivers' rotation.
Here's how I'm wagering on Giannis against Houston.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 26.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm back the two-time MVP in the prop market against Houston:
It’s finally time to get back on board with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the prop market, and we have a discounted number to do it with.
Giannis has been on a minutes limit due to his calf injury, but he played nearly 32 minutes on Sunday against Miami and took 18 shots, finishing with 23 points. Shockingly, he didn’t get to the free-throw line in that game.
I expect that to change on Tuesday night, and Giannis is set well below his season average of 31.0 points per game against Houston. Prior to his calf injury, Giannis had scored 30 or more points in eight of 10 games, averaging 32.8 points per game over that stretch.
With his minutes returning closer to normal, he’s a must bet on Tuesday night.
