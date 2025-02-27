Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report once again on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets.
Antetokounmpo, who missed the Bucks' final six games before the All-Star break with a calf strain, has played in all four of their games since. On Thursdays, he's listed as probable.
This is a great sign for Antetokounmpo's chances to suit up against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets. The Bucks, who currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, are set as slight underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook in this matchup.
In his first two games back from his calf issue, Antetokounmpo was limited to just 24 minutes. Since then, he's played just under 32 minutes in back-to-back games, scoring 23 and 27 points in those matchups.
While Giannis isn't hitting some of his season averages because Doc Rivers is being safe about his superstar's usage, he could be worth a look in the prop market on Thursday.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for Giannis since he is expected to be good to go for this primetime matchup.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop for Nuggets vs. Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)
This season, Giannis is averaging 5.8 assists per game for Milwaukee, and he's cleared this line in back-to-back games since his minutes restriction was bumped up.
Overall, Antetokounmpo has at least six dimes in five of his last eight contests, and he has a terrific matchup against the Nuggets, who rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
If Giannis remains in the 32-minute range, he should be able to clear this prop on Thursday.
