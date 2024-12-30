Is Isaac Guerendo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. 49ers)
The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football may not mean much for either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions, but it means plenty for bettors and fantasy football players who are still battling in their championship games.
One key player who was questionable to suit up this week is Isaac Guerendo, the 49ers running back, but good news was released on Saturday that he is expected to play tonight. He has averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per carry so far this season.
With Guerendo expected to play, how should we handle betting on him? That's the question I'm here to answer.
Best Isaac Guerendo Prop Bet for Monday Night Football
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Isaac Guerendo UNDER 15.5 Rush Attempts (-130)
Despite Guerendo suiting up, don't expect him to get a ton of carries tonight. Even when he was serving as the primary back, he only had more than 15 carries once. Now that he's banged up and the 49ers have gotten Patrick Taylor Jr. in the mix as well, I don't envision him getting as many carries as we've seen him get in previous weeks.
It's also worth noting that with the Lions set as 3.5-point favorites, we can assume there's a strong chance the 49ers will be playing from behind at some point in this game, leading to them leaning on their pass game instead of their rush attack, further limiting Guerendo's carries.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!