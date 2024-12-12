Is Isaac Guerendo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Guerendo exited the 49ers’ win over the Chicago Bears in Week 14 with the injury, giving way to Patrick Taylor Jr., who went on to rush for 25 yards and a score on seven carries.
The 49ers are already down Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason (both placed on injured reserve last week), so there isn’t much left in this running game heading into a crucial NFC West matchup.
Guerendo had 15 carries for 78 yards and two scores, adding two catches for 50 yards in the win over the Bears. If he plays, he’s an elite player to bet on in the prop market, and he’s shown some serious burst when given more carries in the 2024 season.
Here’s how I’d bet on the 49ers running game in the prop market in Week 15.
Best Isaac Guerendo Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Rams
Right now, Gurendo doesn’t have any prop numbers for Week 15 outside of his anytime touchdown scorer prop (set at -145 at DraftKings).
This is a sign that oddsmakers view Guerendo as a true game-time decision when it comes to Thursday’s matchup.
On the bright side for fantasy owners, they’ll know if they need to replace Guerendo before any game kicks off this week.
As for the prop market, I’d consider taking the OVER on Guerendo’s rushing yards prop if he’s ruled in. The 49ers back has shown some serious burst in games this season, rushing for 99 yards on 10 carries in Week 6 and 85 yards on 14 carries in Week 8 before last week’s strong showing.
The Rams are also a beatable defense, ranking in the bottom 10 in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.7) in the 2024 season. If Guerendo plays through his foot ailment, he could be in line for a massive game tonight.
Now, if he doesn’t there is a 49ers back to consider in the prop market in his place.
Best Patrick Taylor Jr. Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Rams
Patrick Taylor Jr. Anytime TD
Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve. Jordan Mason is on injured reserve. Isaac Guerendo hurt his foot in Week 14. And now, Patrick Taylor Jr. could be in line for a huge game in Week 15.
Against Chicago, Taylor had seven carries for 25 yards and a score, and he was also targeted once in the passing game.
I’m not expecting Taylor to dominate this game, but the Rams rank 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense and in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Rush.
There’s a chance that Taylor is the featured back in this game on a short week – especially if Guerendo ends up getting ruled out – and as I mentioned, the Rams are giving up 4.7 yards per carry this season.
Even if Guerendo plays, there’s still a chance Taylor handles a handful of carries and finds the end zone for the second week in a row.
