Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Jazz)
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is dealing with a left hamstring strain, and he's been ruled out for the fifth straight game on Tuesday night.
Morant has not played since March 14, and he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz, where the Grizzlies are set as double-digit road favorites.
Morant has appeared in just 43 games this season, but he's been effective when on the floor, averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Memphis has struggled since he went down, losing three games in a row while falling to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
With Ja out, here's how I'd wager on the Grizzlies with them favored by so much on Tuesday.
Best Grizzlies Prop Bet vs. Jazz With Ja Morant Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Desmond Bane OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)
This is a great matchup for Bane with Morant out, as the Jazz are 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
In 22 games without Ja this season, Bane is averaging 6.4 assists per game – a whole assist more than this season's average (5.4). He’s a great target in this matchup, especially with the total up in the 240s.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
