Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Kings)

The Memphis Grizzlies won't have guard Ja Morant on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings due to a hamstring injury.
Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, but he's dealt with a bunch of injuries that have limited him to just 43 games.
Since Morant has been ruled out for this game, the Grizzlies are currently three-point road underdogs against a Kings team that has dropped four games in a row.
Best Grizzlies Prop Bet With Ja Morant Out vs. Kings
- Desmond Bane OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
With Morant out, Desmond Bane has taken on a much bigger playmaking role for the Grizzlies. In 19 games without Ja this season, Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, clearing 6.5 dimes in 10 of those matchups.
Bane has been even better as of late, registering seven or more assists in seven of his last 10 games without Ja on the sidelines.
He’s a must bet against a Kings team that is just 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
