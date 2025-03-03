Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Grizzlies)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks due to right shoulder soreness.
Morant missed Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and it's possible he could sit out a second straight game. However, oddsmakers have set the Grizzlies as sizable favorites on Monday night -- a sign that Morant may be nearing a return.
Memphis has fallen out of the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, but it has a chance to get back on track against a Hawks team that is ninth in the East and under .500 in the 2024-25 season. Morant, who is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season, could have a field day against a Hawks defense that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent points per game.
Here's how I'd wager on Morant in the prop market if he's able to suit up tonight.
This story will be updated with Morant's official status for Monday's game.
Best Ja Morant Prop Bet for Grizzlies vs. Hawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Ja Morant OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
Even though Morant is questionable for this game, I think he’s going to have a big scoring game if he does play. The Hawks are allowing over 24.6 points per game to opposing point guards this season, and Morant has been taking a ton of shots for the Grizzlies as of late.
In his last nine games (since Feb. 1), Morant is averaging 22.6 points on 18.8 shots per game. He’s shooting just 40.2 percent from the field, but the usage is there. He’s also picked up 24 or more points in five of those nine games.
Don’t be shocked if Ja pushes 20 shots again on Monday.
