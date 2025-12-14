Is Jake Ferguson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson popped up on the injury report ahead of Week 15, as he's listed as questionable for Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.
Ferguson is dealing with a calf injury, but he is expected to be available to play, barring setback.
This season, Ferguson has been one of the best tight ends in football, catching 75 of his 90 targets for 554 yards and seven scores. He's caught at least five passes in 10 of his 13 games for Dallas this season, making him a reliable option for Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys need every win they can get to make the playoffs this season, and they're favored at home in this matchup, even with Ferguson on the injury report.
Here's a look at my favorite Cowboys prop bet for this Week 15 matchup.
Best Cowboys Prop Bet vs. Vikings
With Ferguson's status for Sunday night up in the air, I'm targeting a different Dallas pass catcher for my favorite prop bet in this game.
CeeDee Lamb UNDER 6.5 Receptions (+105)
Lamb was able to practice in full this week after suffering a concussion in Week 14, putting him on track to play on Sunday night.
The Cowboys star has been great when he’s been on the field this season, reeling in 57 of his 89 targets for 865 yards and three scores in 10 games. Those numbers are extremely impressive when you consider that he left a game against the Chicago Bears without a single catch due to an ankle injury.
Lamb is set at 6.5 receptions on Sunday night – a number he’s cleared five times this season – but I think the UNDER is the play against this Minnesota defense.
The Vikings rank eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and Lamb only has one double-digit target game in his last four appearances. That’s led to him falling short of this line in three of those four games.
I think the UNDER may be worth a look in this game, especially with Lamb coming off a serious head injury last week.
