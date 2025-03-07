Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Clippers)
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers that cost him the end of overtime.
Brunson was struggling to put any weight on his ankle as he left the floor, and it seems highly unlikely that he suits up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The Knicks have yet to release an injury report for Friday's game since they are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
On Thursday night, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Knicks are optimistic that Brunson only suffered an ankle sprain, but that could still keep him out for several games.
As a result of Brunson's injury, the Knicks moved from 3.5-point dogs to 7-point dogs in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday's matchup. On top of that, the Knicks' odds to win the NBA Finals have slipped to +1800 this season after yet another loss to a top team.
With Brunson likely sitting on Friday, there is one player worth looking at in the prop market for the Knicks tonight.
This story will be updated with Brunson's official status for Friday night's game.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Clippers on Friday
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mikal Bridges OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
After taking just six shots on Thursday against the Lakers, Mikal Bridges is going to have to take on a bigger role if Brunson sits out this matchup.
Bridges is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, but his usage has fluctuated on a night-to-night basis. While the Knicks wing has struggled since the start of February, this is a prime buy low spot on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
