Is Jalen Carter Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59)
Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed time earlier this week with an illness.
However, he is off the injury report and expected to play in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is great news for the Eagles, as Carter has been massive on their playoff run, racking up nine tackles, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, two sacks, three passes defended, and one forced fumble in three games.
That’s quite the postseason.
Now, Carter will look to wreak havoc in a fun matchup against All-Pro guard Trey Smith on Sunday.
Earlier this week, our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared a prop play for Carter, and it may be worth taking now that he’s ready to go for Super Bowl Sunday.
Best Jalen Carter Prop Bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
In his 59 Best Bets to Make for Super Bowl 59, MacMillan shared a bet for Cater, and he’s actually fading the star defensive tackle in one of his props:
Jalen Carter UNDER 0.25 Sacks (-142) via DraftKings
Jalen Carter's biggest contribution is in stopping the run. You may be surprised to find out he only has 4.5 sacks on the season and now he has to face the sack-escape master in Patrick Mahomes.
I think he's going to be kept off the stat sheet when it comes to sacks.
To MacMillan’s point, Mahomes has only taken an average of 2.0 sacks per game in the playoffs in his career, and he’s been way more willing to use his legs (18 rushes) in this postseason.
Don’t be shocked if Carter still makes an impact – but doesn’t get a sack – on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
