Is Jalen Hurts Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Eagles)
The Eagles looked like they were on their way to a big win against the Washington Commanders in Week 16, which have kept them in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, before Jalen Hurts left the game with a concussion late in the first quarter.
The Eagles would go on to lose that game but fans were confident Hurts would be back in Week 17 with a chance to lock up the NFC East against the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, Hurts has since been ruled out for Sunday's game, which has had a significant affect on how the betting market is evaluating this game.
In his place, Kenny Pickett will get the start for the Eagles. Let's take a look at how it's affected the latest odds.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds After Jalen Hurts Injury
Cowboys vs. Eagles Spread on Monday
- Cowboys +9.5 (-105)
- Eagles -9.5 (-115)
Cowboys vs. Eagles Spread on Sunday
- Cowboys +7.5 (-112)
- Eagles -7.5 (-108)
When it was announced Hurts would miss the game, the line originally moved from Eagles -9.5 down to Eagles -6.5. The line readjusted a point after it was also announced that CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys would be out the rest of the season, leaving Dallas without its best offensive weapon. The line has now settled at Eagles -7.5.
Best Kenny Pickett Prop Bet for NFL Week 18
Kenny Pickett OVER 10.5 Rush Yards (-115)
One of the reasons the Eagles acquired Pickett in the offseason is they believe he can run their offense in a similar fashion to Hurts, meaning we shouldn't be surprised if they lean on his mobility at times against the Cowboys.
Pickett ran the ball three times for 13 yards when he came in for Hurts last week against the Commanders and now with a full week to prepare, he may get even more opportunities to use his legs.
I'm willing to bet on him gaining at least 11 yards on the ground against Dallas.
