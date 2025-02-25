Is Jalen Suggs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Magic)
The Orlando Magic will be without a key piece of their starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest with a left quad contusion. Suggs has missed the last 12 games for the Magic, and he's only appeared in one game (on Jan. 25) since getting hurt back on Jan. 3.
Not having Suggs in the lineup is a huge blow for Orlando, as the young guard has been one of the team's best two-way players over the last few seasons. Overall, the Magic are just 9-15 straight up in the 24 games that Suggs has missed this season.
On Tuesday, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Magic as 7.5-point underdogs at home against Cleveland.
With Suggs out, guard Cole Anthony should have an expanded role in this matchup. He's a player that could be worth backing in the prop market, given his play when Suggs sits in the 2024-25 campaign.
Best Orlando Magic Prop Bet vs. Cavs with Jalen Suggs Out
- Cole Anthony OVER 12.5 Points (-110)
This prop has dropped two points (down from 14.5) after Anthony had a dreadful 1-for-9 game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.
While I’m not nearly as high on this prop as I’d like to be, Anthony has thrived overall without Suggs, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 22 games. He’s cleared 12.5 points in 14 of those games, including three of his last four.
