Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Kings)
The Oklahoma City Thunder could get a key piece of their rotation back in action for Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.
All-Star forward Jalen Williams has missed the last six games for OKC with a right hip strain, but he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. If Williams is able to return, it would give the Thunder a major boost -- especially since Chet Holmgren (hip) is also listed as questionable after missing Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Oddsmakers seem to think that at least one of those players will suit up, as the Thunder are favored by double digits on the road in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the 2024-25 season. The No. 2 option in the OKC offense behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams is going to be a crucial piece for the Thunder in the playoffs if they want to win the NBA Finals.
If Williams is unable to go, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Alex Caruso all could have bigger roles for the Thunder in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Williams' official status for Tuesday night's game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.