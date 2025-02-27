Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Bucks)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is listed as probable for Thursay night's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to left knee inflammation.
Murray missed the second night of a back-to-back on Feb. 6, but he has only missed seven total games this season and just one game since Christmas Day.
So, with the probable tag, Murray is in a great spot to suit up against the Bucks in the matchup of the night in the NBA.
The Nuggets are road favorites in this matchup, but my favorite bet is for Murray in the prop market, as the Bucks have struggled to defend opposing guards all season long.
Best Jamal Murray Prop Bet for Nuggets vs. Bucks
Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why Murray is a great prop target against Milwaukee:
No team in the NBA has allowed more points per game to the point guard position than the Bucks (26.0 points per game), putting Jamal Murray in a great spot for Denver on Thursday night.
Murray is coming off a pair of down scoring games (19 and 16 points in his last two appearances), but he’s still averaging 21.1 points per game for the season. It’s also worth noting that the Nuggets star has shot the lights out from 3 recently, hitting four or more shots from beyond the arc in four straight games while shooting 60.0 percent from deep over that stretch.
He should take advantage of a weak Milwaukee defense against the guard position, especially since the Bucks rank 21st in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season.
