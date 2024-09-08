Is Ja'Marr Chase Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Bengals)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is listed as questionable for the team's season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Chase is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team, and he previously said this week that even if he played, he’d be limited on Sunday. The Bengals added an illness for Chase to their injury report on Saturday, making his status even murkier for the 1 p.m. EST start.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport earlier this week, Chase is expected to play in this game. However, bettors and fantasy owners may want to sit tight until the 11:30 a.m. EST injury report is officially released before locking Chase into their picks/lineups.
With fellow wideout Tee Higgins listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, Chase’s status could really impact the target volume for No. 3 receiver Andrei Iosivas.
Remember, Tyler Boyd is no longer with the Bengals, so if Chase and Higgins sit, Iosivas, Jermaine Burton and Trenton Irwin are next in line for targets at the receiver position for Joe Burrow.
Here’s a breakdown of the prop market with Chase’s status still up in the air.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ja’Marr Chase Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Patriots in NFL Week 1
- Receiving Yards: N/A
- Receptions: N/A
- Anytime TD: +120
The only prop available at DraftKings for Chase is his touchdown scorer props, a sign that he’s a true game-time decision on Sunday.
If Chase plays, he’s nearly a must-bet at plus money given the Bengals’ lack of weapons on the outside.
Andrei Iosivas Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Patriots in NFL Week 1
- Receiving Yards: N/A
- Receptions: N/A
- Anytime TD: +235
Similar to Chase, Iosivas only has touchdown scorer props up, as the market would change greatly if the star receiver can’t play.
Iosivas is a player that I wouldn't mind targeting in a receptions prop no matter what Chase’s status is, since the star receiver admitted that he’d likely be limited if he does suit up. Burrow has to throw the ball to someone, and Iosivas could end up seeing a WR1 target share in this matchup no matter the outcome of Chase’s status.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
