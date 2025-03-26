Is James Harden Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Knicks)
Los Angeles Clippers star guard James Harden has only missed three games in the 2024-25 season, but he is listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.
Harden is officially listed with right foot soreness, although he played over 35 minutes in the Clippers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
The latest betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook can be used as an indicator for Harden's status in this one -- or at least what Vegas believes will happen. As of Wednesday morning, the Clippers are three-point favorites on the road against the Knicks, a sign that they should be at full strength in his game.
Los Angeles picked up a win earlier this season against the Knicks in L.A. after Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury. Harden finished that game with 27 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Overall, the former league MVP is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from field.
While the efficiency hasn't been there for Harden this season, he's been extremely reliable for the Clippers night in and night out.
If Harden does sit, it's likely the odds for this game will move in the Knicks' favor. New York is playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
This story will be updated with Harden's official status for Wednesday's game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
