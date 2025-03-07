Is Jaren Jackson Jr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been ruled out for Friday night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with a left ankle sprain.
Jackson has been ruled week-to-week by head coach Taylor Jenkins, a major blow for a Memphis team that has lost four games in a row. An All-Star this season, Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3.
With Jackson out, the Grizzlies will likely turn to Santi Aldama (questionable tonight), Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey as their primary options in the frontcourt. Oddsmakers have the Grizzlies favored by double digits in this game against a banged-up Dallas team that was blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Grizzlies with JJJ sidelined.
Best NBA Prop Bet for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks with Jaren Jackson Jr. Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Santi Aldama OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Aldama is questionable on Friday night, but if he plays, he’ll be in line for an extended role with Jackson Jr. sitting out.
This season, Aldama is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in two games that JJJ has missed.
Overall, Aldama has been really solid, averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3.
