Is Jarrett Allen Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable with a finger injury for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
On the bright side for Allen and the Cavs, the center was at the team's shootaround earlier in the day, a good sign for this chance of suiting up on Sunday.
The Cavs are set as six-point favorites at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they are 20-10 against the spread as home favorites in the 2024-25 season. Based on the odds at DraftKings, it seems like one of Allen or Darius Garland will be able to suit up against the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
So far this season, Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 70.6 percent from the field. The Cavs certainly could use him to play against All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and rookie Zach Edey down low.
This story will be updated with Allen's official status for Sunday's game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly