Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Knicks)
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has popped up on the injury report in recent weeks due to a knee injury, and he's listed as questionable on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.
Brown was also questionable on Sunday, but he ended up suiting up against the Washington Wizards in a blowout win. While Boston is all but locked in to the No. 2 seed in the East, Brown has some extra motivation to play over the final week of the regular season.
The four-time All-Star has appeared in just 62 games this season, which means he needs to play in three more games to be eligible for All-NBA.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings seem to think that the C's will be down a few players tonight (Al Horford is already out), as they are set as underdogs against the Knicks. Jayson Tatum, Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable.
Boston has beaten the Knicks by double digits in all three of their previous meetings this season, so there's no doubt that this line is indicating that Boston will be shorthanded on Tuesday. If Brown and Tatum play, the odds may swing in the C's favor to make them favorites.
This story will be updated with Brown's official status on Tuesday against the Knicks.
