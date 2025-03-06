Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics)
The Boston Celtics sat three starters on Wednesday night -- Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday -- but they still beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
On Thursday, Boston is hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, and oddsmakers have set it as a major favorite (opened at 14.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook) to win this game.
It's rare to see Tatum miss a game (he was originally listed as questionable for Wednesday's game), as he's only sat out four times in the 2024-25 season. However, with Boston in a great spot to finish with a top-two seed in the East, the C's may continue to rest players down the stretch of the campaign.
On Thursday, Tatum is once again listed as questionable.
The C's have ruled out Jaylen Brown, moving them from 14.5-point favorites to 12-point favorites at DraftKings.
With Boston still set as such a big favorite, the odds for this game would likely move drastically if Tatum were to sit out again.
This story will be updated when the C's release their injury report for Thursday's contest.
