Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Magic)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum played over 47 minutes in an overtime win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, as he hit a game-tying shot in the final seconds to force OT.
The Celtics won, but they are now officially locked into the No. 2 seed in the East since the Cleveland Cavaliers also won on Tuesday, putting them three games up on the C's with just four games to play.
So, how does this impact Boston in the betting market? Well, oddsmakers at DraftKings seem to think that Boston may mail in Wednesday's back-to-back against the Orlando Magic.
The C's are set as 6.5-point road underdogs in this matchup, and it makes sense since Tatum, Derrick White, and others played heavy minutes against the Knicks. These odds suggest that Tatum will not play on Wednesday, but we'll update this story further when the team's official injury report is released.
Orlando has played well when favored at home this season, going 16-11 against the spread, and the Magic have a chance to lock up the No. 7 seed in the East in the coming days, as they are two games up on the No. 8-seeded Atlanta Hawks with three games to play.
This story will be updated with Jayson Tatum's status for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
