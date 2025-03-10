Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz due to right knee tendinopathy.
Tatum recently sat out a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but he's only missed four games overall this season for the C's. There's a chance Boston may want to give the star forward a rest on Monday after he played heavy minutes on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Tatum isn't one to miss games all that often.
In fact, the six-time All-Star has played in 74 or more games in each of the last three seasons.
Oddsmakers seems to think that Tatum will suit up in this matchup, as the C's are massive 17.5-point favorites on Monday. Utah , which is coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, has the worst record in the Western Conference and one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
If Tatum does play, he could be worth a look in the prop market.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Celtics star on Monday.
This story will be updated with Tatum's official status on Monday night.
Best Jayson Tatum Player Prop for Monday vs. Jazz
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jayson Tatum OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-110)
This is a solid matchup for Tatum – if he plays – as Utah is one of the worst offensive teams in the league (23rd with offensive rating), which should lead to plenty of chances on the defensive glass for Boston.
Tatum enters this game averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. Over his last nine games, Tatum has six games with double-digit boards and he’s averaging over 10 rebounds per game over that stretch.
With Kristaps Porzingis listed as doubtful, Tatum will be called upon to pick up more of the slack on the boards for Boston tonight.
