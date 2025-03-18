Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable with a right knee injury for Tuesday night's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
Tatum has missed two games this month as the C's attempt to get him some rest before the playoffs, but it appears that he's expected to play in this game based on the latest odds. The Celtics are favored by 13.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, a sign that Tatum will play since Jaylen Brown has already been ruled out.
It would be hard to justify Boston as a 13.5-point favorite if both of its All-Stars sat out Tuesday night's game.
This season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3. He's well on his way to an All-NBA nod, and the C's will likely lean heavily on him in this matchup if he can suit up.
This story will be updated with Tatum's official status for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
