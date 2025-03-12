Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has missed two of the team's last four games, and he's listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Celtics have officially listed Tatum with right knee tendinopathy, the same injury that kept him out of Monday's win over the Utah Jazz.
Despite Tatum landing on the injury report, Boston is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook by 3.5 points on Wednesday against OKC. Even though Jalen Williams is out for the Thunder, these odds are a sign that Vegas expects Tatum to suit up tonight.
Even though Boston held Tatum out on Monday, it was playing a lowly Utah Jazz team just two days after he played major minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. That seems much more like a rest day, and a way for Boston to get Tatum ready to play against Oklahoma City in a potential NBA Finals preview.
This season, Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3. The six-time All-Star has only missed five games all season, so I lean with him being able to play tonight even with the questionable tag.
This story will be updated with Tatum's official status for Wednesday night's game against the Thunder.
