Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Warriors)
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are set to play in a pivotal Game 3 on Saturday night with the series tied at 1-1.
Jimmy Butler, who has played a key role in the Warriors success of late, left Game 2 with an injury after going to the ground hard when he was undercut by Amen Thompson.
Now, leading into tonight's game, the Warriors have officially made Butler's injury stats questions after an MRI confirmed the injury as a pelvic and deep gluteal muscle contusion.
Butler had a big performance in Game 1, putting up 25 points, six assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. If he's out for tonight's game, the Warriors could find themselves in trouble. The good news is, with the Warriors set as 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, the betting market seems to think Butler will be cleared to play.
If he does play, let's take a lot at how I would bet on Butler if he's able to suit up.
Best Jimmy Butler Prop Bet for Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3
Jimmy Butler OVER 21.5 Points (-106)
Jimmy Butler has caught fire lately, putting up 24+ points in each of his four games up until Game 2 against the Rockets when he suffered the injury. Playoff Jimmy seems to show up in the postseason every year, and the young and inexperienced Rockets don't have an answer for him.
The Warriors seem to be leaning on Butler as an answer to the small-ball the Rockets are playing in this series. Let's bet on him having another big performance if he's cleared to play tonight.
