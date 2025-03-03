Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Hornets)
The Golden State Warriors have listed star forward Jimmy Butler as probable for Monday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets due to a back injury.
This is a huge update for Golden State, as Butler missed the team's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday with a back issue.
Since being acquired by Golden State ahead of the trade deadline, Butler has been an impactful player. The Warriors are an impressive 7-1 in the eight games that he's played in, including a 36-point blowout of the Hornets back in Golden State.
On Monday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Warriors as 12-point road favorites, a sign that Butler will play after a one-game absence.
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why bettors should lay the points with Golden State as a road favorite:
Back on Feb. 25, the Warriors dominated the Hornets in Golden State, winning by 36 points.
While I’m not expecting that big of a blowout on the road, the Warriors are 7-1 straight up in the games that Jimmy Butler has played in this season.
Not only that, but Golden State is fourth in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (+10.9) while the Hornets are dead last over that stretch at a shocking -19.6.
Charlotte has double-digit losses to Golden State, Washington, Sacramento and Portland since Feb. 22, and it also lost by seven to a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks squad.
After watching the Hornets lose by double digits at home to Washington, I can’t take them here. Golden State has been decent against the spread when favored on the road (8-7-1), and it is by far the more talented team in this matchup.
With a win, the Warriors would jump into the No. 6 seed in the West, so I don’t expect them to mess around on Monday night.
With Butler listed as probable, the Warriors are going to remain massive favorites in this matchup. It's worth noting that Butler and the rest of the Golden State veterans played about half of the game in the 36-point blowout win.
