Is Joe Mixon Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bills vs. Texans)
Joe Mixon has been out the last two weeks with a lingering ankle injury, and he's exepcted to miss a third straight game.
Mixon suffered an ankle sprain in the Texans' Week 2 win against the Bears and hasn't been able to get on the field yet, and it may be a bit longer as he is expected to be OUT this week for the team's high leverage game against the Bills.
With Mixon out, the expectation is that Cam Akers will be the primary ball carrier for the Houston offense with Dare Ogunbowale filling in as mainly a pass catcher out of the backfield. Below, you'll find Akers' player props for this one in place for Mixon.
Cam Akers Player Props
- Rushing Yards: 47.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -120
Cam Akers OVER 47.5 Rushing Yards
Akers has seen his usage ramp up each week since taking over for Mixon due to injury. Last week against the Jaguars, he rushed the ball 13 times for 53 yards.
This matchup should set up nicely for Akers against a Buffalo team that is 31st in EPA/Rush. While some of that is due to the incredibly poor effort from the Bills defense against the Ravens, the team still 27th prior to last week.
Akers is being priced to go under what appears to be his median outcome, and against a lackluster Bills rush defense, I'll count on Akers to continue to get acclimated to his role as the team's lead running back.
