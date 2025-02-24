Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been battling a knee injury all season long, and he's currently listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.
It appears that Embiid may miss this game, especially since it was reported that he and the team are looking at other treatment options for his injured knee since the current treatment plan has not worked to alleviate the injury.
Here's what ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday about Embiid going forward:
The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options, such as surgery, for his injured left knee, sources told ESPN on Sunday.
Both sides have hoped for progress in Embiid's condition, but his determination to play and current treatments -- including regular injections, sources said -- have not led to any improvement.
Embiid is scheduled to undergo tests on his knee early this week, at which point both parties will collaborate with specialists on the best route forward, sources said.
Embiid has publicly and privately said in recent weeks that he might need surgery or an extended rest period for his knee to heal, but he has been determined to find ways to play and be available for the 76ers.
Based on this report, it seems like Embiid is highly questionable for Monday -- and potentially the rest of the season -- due to his ailing knee.
This season, Embiid has been limited to just 19 games, and Philly has suffered because of it. The Sixers enter Monday's game as the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they're 16 games under .500 on the season.
Oddsmakers still have the 76ers favored to beat Chicago on Monday, but Embiid does not have prop bets listed at DraftKings.
This story will be updated with Embiid's status for Monday's matchup against Chicago.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.