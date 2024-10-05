Is Jonathan Taylor Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Colts vs. Jaguars)
Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the Colts' road trip to the Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC South competition in Week 5.
Taylor suffered an ankle injury in the Colts Week 4 win against the Steelers that is going to keep him out for at least Week 5 against the Jaguars, paving the way for Trey Sermon to take over as the lead running back.
Taylor is a massive piece of the Colts offense that is likely going to turn to Joe Flacco under center with Anthony Richardson doubtful for the game as well with a hip injury.
Can the Colts generate enough offense without Taylor? Sermon will be relied upon heavily, below you can find his player props.
Trey Sermon Player Props
- Rushing Yards: 48.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -110
Sermon had five carries in Taylor's place, rushing for only eight yards against a vaunted Steelers rush defense. The Jaguars defense is worse, but still slightly above average, ranking 15th in EPA/Rush this season.
Given that we saw Flacco showcase his arm talent both last season in spot duty for the Browns, leading the team to the postseason, and last week against the Steelers, I'm not sold that the Colts stick with Sermon as the primary back in order to get near 50 rushing yards.
I believe that the Colts opt to go for more of a rotation with Tyler Goodsen and Evan Hull around him and ride the hot hand, which is too many questions for me to take this rushing yard prop.
