Is Jordan Love Playing Today (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Colts vs. Packers)
Jordan Love got rolled up on at the end of the Packers loss to the Eagles in Week 1, suffering an MCL sprain.
While at first it appeared that Love will miss an extended period of time, the Packers star quarterback is listed as questionable for the team’s home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Love is incredibly impactful as the team is listed as a three-point home underdogs with the expectation that Malik Willis is going to start for Green Bay.
Love didn’t practice all week, so it seems to be a true toss up that he’ll suit up, which can leave the Packers vulnerable on offense despite facing a middling Colts defense.
Oddsmakers don’t appear to believe in Love playing despite the injury designation, as the team has props posted for Willis, which we’ll detail below.
Malik Willis Prop Bets for Colts vs. Packers in NFL Week 2
Passing Yards: 166.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +280
Willis has struggled to get on the field in his short career, the third round pick out of Liberty. The Packers traded for him at the end of the summer from the Tennessee Titans, where Willis was passed over for Will Levis, and is now in line to start on Sunday.
Willis has modest passing props while seen as a threat to get in the end zone, given a 28.3% implied probability in the anytime touchdown market.
In 2022, Willis saw snaps and completed only 50% of his 61 passes while rushing in a touchdown and tossing an interception and saw even less time in 2023, passing only five times.
It’s a small sample size, but Willis will get his first shot at catching on in place in Love. This number is low, but with an unproven product under center it's tough to trust him. Can Matt LaFleur scheme up some opportunities for the Packers passing game.
