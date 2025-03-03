SI

Is Jordan Poole Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Heat)

The latest injury update for Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole on Monday against the Miami Heat.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole will miss his second straight game on Monday night, as he's been ruled out against the Miami Heat with a right elbow hyperextension.

Poole has been one of the Wizards' better players this season, as he's averaging 21.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game across 51 contests. The one-time NBA champion is shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3 in a high-volume role for Washington.

While the Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the league all season long, they've won three of their last 10 games -- showing some signs of life since the trade deadline.

Poole's injury certainly hurts a Washington offense that is already dead last in the league in offensive rating and 27th in effective field goal percentage.

Washington is playing a Miami team that is on the second night of a back-to-back, but oddsmakers at DraftKings still have the Heat set 8.5-point favorites. Miami won the lone meeting between these teams by 20 points earlier this season.

This will be the ninth game this season that Poole has missed.

