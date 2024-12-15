Is Josh Downs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Broncos)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs missed the team’s Week 13 games with a shoulder injury, but he had the bye week to rest up and is officially listed as questionable for Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.
Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that despite being questionable, Downs is expected to suit up on Sunday against the Broncos.
This is a crucial matchup for the Colts, as a win would put them one game back of Denver in the AFC standings – with the tiebreaker – with three games to play.
Downs has been a key piece for Indy all season long, catching 53 passes for 594 yards and four scores in 10 games. The second-year wideout was limited to just 53 percent of the snaps in Week 13 against Detroit due to his shoulder injury.
Here’s a look at how to bet on the Colts receiver in the prop market if he’s able to go on Sunday.
Best Josh Downs Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Anytime TD: +255
Josh Downs OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards
Anthony Richardson may not complete many passes, but the ones who does are typically deep balls, making the OVER on any Colts receiver's yardage total a solid bet to make.
Downs has reached 50 yards or more in four of his last five games while hauling in a catch of 20+ yards in three of them. He has become one of Richardson's favorite targets in the passing game and with the Colts likely playing from behind at some point this game, they'll have to turn to the air to play catch up and that's when Downs can start racking up yards.
I'm willing to bet the second-year receiver goes over his receiving yards total on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.