Is Josh Hart Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Heat)
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to right knee effusion.
Hart has been on the injury report with a knee issue on several occasions this season, and he missed the team's first two games out of the All-Star break with a right knee injury.
However, Hart has returned to play in the Knicks' last three games, and he appears to be good to go for Sunday's contest with Miami.
Hart has played a ton of minutes for the Knicks this season, and he's been an impactful player across the board, averaging 14.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting over 55 percent from the field.
With Hart expected to suit up on Sunday, here's how I'm wagering on him in the prop market.
Best Josh Hart Prop Bet for Sunday vs. Miami Heat
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
After a two-game absence due to his knee injury, Hart has returned to grab 11, 17, and four boards in his last three games.
While his four-rebound game may look like a concern, Hart only played 28 minutes in that game after picking up his fifth foul five minutes into the second half. Usually, Hart is in the mix for about 38-40 minutes in Tom Thibodeau's rotation.
This is a great matchup for the Knicks guard, as the Heat are just 22nd in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Hart is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season. In his first matchup with Miami, Hart grabbed 14 rebounds in just over 42 minutes of action.
