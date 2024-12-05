Is Josh Jacobs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Lions)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was limited in practice earlier this week, but he is off the injury report and expected to play on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.
Jacobs has yet to miss a game this season, and he’s coming off three straight games where he’s found the end zone (five rushing scores overall in that stretch) for the Packers.
Green Bay is a road underdog in a crucial NFC North matchup this week, but having Jacobs will be key for the Packers’ chances of pulling off the upset.
Detroit is the No. 1 defense in the NFL in EPA/Pass, so the Packers may want to lean on their running game (the Lions are giving up 4.4 yards per carry) in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of Jacobs’ prop bets for Week 14, including my favorite play for him in this matchup.
Best Josh Jacobs Prop Bets for Week 14 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 68.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 18.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: -155
The Packers and Lions faced off earlier this season, and Jacobs had a strong showing, rushing 13 times for 95 yards. He also caught two of his three targets in that game for 13 yards.
Green Bay has been leaning on the running game as of late, giving Jacobs at least 13 carries in five straight games and handing it to him 25 or more times twice over that stretch.
Across those five games, Jacobs has 69 or more rushing yards in four of them, and he’s cleared 68.5 rushing yards in eight of his 12 games this season.
This won’t be easy, as the Lions are still seventh in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense, but I think the Pack look to ground and pound with Jacobs given his recent success.
