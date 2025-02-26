Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a knee injury.
Towns, who played major minutes on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, ended up going to the locker room in the fourth quarter due to the injury.
Towns ended up returning to the game against Boston, but he was noticeably hobbled after the game as well. The Knicks can't really afford to lose Towns for an extended periord, as Mitchell Robinson has yet to make his season debut and the Knicks moved on from one of their backup centers -- Jericho Sims -- at the trade deadline.
Even with Towns listed as questionable on Wednesday night, the Knicks are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
So far this season, the Sixers are just 4-11-1 against the spread as road underdogs, and they've struggled mightily without Joel Embiid (12-26 straight up) this season. Embiid has been ruled out on Wednesday along with Guerschon Yabusele, Eric Gordon, Jared McCain and Kyle Lowry.
While the Knicks have not been great as of late, they are 26-6 against teams that under .500 this season. Without Towns, they are just 2-3 straight up.
This story will be updated with Karl-Anthony Towns' official status for Wednesday's contest.
