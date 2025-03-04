Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks' big man, Karl-Anthony Towns, is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors due to personal reasons.
Towns has only missed six games for the Knicks this season, but it appears that he isn't injured for this matchup but rather dealing with something off the court.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook still have the Knicks favored by 4.5 points in this matchup, as the Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
If Towns is unable to go, the Knicks will likely turn to Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa for extended minutes at the center spot. Robinson, who recently returned from an ankle injury, has been on a bit of a minutes limit, so Achiuwa may do more of the heavy lifting in this matchup.
The Knicks are also down rookie center Ariel Hukporti, so they don't have many options after Towns in the rotation. This season, Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Towns' official status for Tuesday night's contest.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.